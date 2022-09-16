Skip to main content

Injury Roundup: Tee Higgins Expected to Play Against Cowboys, Updates on Trent Taylor, Devin Asiasi

Cincinnati is relatively healthy going into Sunday's matchup with Dallas.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a full participant in Friday's practice and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 

The 23-year-old wide receiver suffered a concussion last week. He's doing well and should be able to play in Dallas. 

Wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) is also questionable. The veteran missed Wednesday's practice, but participated on Thursday and Friday. Tight end Devin Asiasi is also questionable. 

The Bengals are much healthier than the Cowboys, who will be without quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Michael Gallup and guard Connor McGovern. 

Check out both injury reports below. 

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 2.39.18 PM
Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 2.39.25 PM

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Road Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in game action during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Is A Nightmare

By Mike Santagata
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengal Bets: Three Wagers to Make in Bengals-Cowboys Week 2 Matchup

By Russ Heltman
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Partners With Joe Montana For Charity

By Nicole Zembrodt
Tee Higgins Training Camp
News

Injury Roundup: Latest Updates on Tee Higgins, Josh Tupou, Trent Taylor and More

By James Rapien
La'el Collins
AllBengals Insiders+

La'el Collins Happy to be in Cincinnati After Spending Seven Years in Dallas: 'I Wasn’t Getting The Things I Needed'

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) defends during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Brian Callahan Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following Performance Against Steelers

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a first down during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Two-Point Conversion: The Good and Bad From Loss to Steelers, Plus A Look at Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

By James Yarcho
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defends during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Says People Would Be Horrified From the Bruises He Gets After Games

By James Rapien