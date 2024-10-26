All Bengals

Bengals Injury Update: What We're Hearing About Tee Higgins' Status Ahead of Sunday's Matchup vs Eagles

Will Higgins suit up on Sunday?

James Rapien

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Will Tee Higgins miss Sunday's game against the Eagles?

The Bengals star is dealing with a quad injury that must've popped up after Thursday's practice when he was a full participant.

He wasn't on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday, but is listed as "questionable" for the game on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Higgins has had his fair share of soft tissue injuries throughout his career. There's a real chance that he doesn't play against the Eagles, league sources say.

That doesn't mean he will be out. Higgins will get treatment on his quad in hopes of playing, but his status is certainly in question after being added to Friday's injury report. It feels like Higgins' status is on the negative side of "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game.

Higgins missed the first two games of the year, but has played great over the past five weeks. He has 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns since returning to the lineup.

Higgins is on pace to finish with a career-high in catches (87) and touchdowns (9). Hopefully he can get healthy enough to not only suit up, but to be effective on Sunday against the Eagles.

