Skip to main content

Bengals Linebacker Joe Bachie Cleared to Practice

Cincinnati's linebacker unit is getting some help at the right time.

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie was cleared to practice on Wednesday. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Preform list on Aug. 30. 

Bachie can practice with the team for up to 21 days, without counting against their 53-man roster. He can be activated at anytime. 

The 24-year-old appeared in nine games last season, finishing with 28 tackles and one pass defensed. He suffered a torn ACL in December. 

This gives Cincinnati another option at linebacker with Logan Wilson expected to miss time with a shoulder injury. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 048
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Breakdown: Communication Along O-Line Improving in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

By Mike Santagata
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run in the first quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 017
News

Cincinnati Bengals Open As Significant Favorites in Week 7 Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons

By James Rapien
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: How Bengals Got Ja'Marr Chase Going In Win Over Saints

By James Rapien
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens Adding Veteran Speedster Following Workout

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) signals for a first down in the first quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 019
News

Bengals Fall in Power Rankings, Despite Week 6 Win Over Saints

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs to the outside in the third quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The Bengals improved to 1-2 on the season with a 27-12 win over the Jets. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Week 3
News

Look: Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Sunday’s Game Against Falcons

By James Rapien
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) rushes against New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 7: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Pushing For Top Spot

By Blake Jewell
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (84) slap hands after defeating the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Did Bengals' Offense Turn Corner In Win Over Saints?

By James Rapien