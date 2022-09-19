Skip to main content

Watch: NFL Analyst on Bengals' Communication Issues in Pass Protection

This is worth the watch

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday afternoon in Dallas. 

Joe Burrow was sacked six times and struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. He was also hit nine times.  

Former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst Brian Baldinger discussed Cincinnati's communication issues in the trenches in a recent video. 

Baldinger focuses on a play where Micah Parsons got to Burrow unblocked early in the game. 

Watch the video below. For more on the Bengals, go here.

