Carson Palmer: Dak Prescott Should Take Less Money to Stay in Dallas

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer has done his fair share of interviews this week. He weighed in on the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston and now he's giving advice to another quarterback that plays in Texas.

The three-time Pro Bowler discussed Dak Prescott's future with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“I love Dak’s game. I think he’s great. I think he shouldn’t shoot for the moon [on his next deal]. Being the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, there’s a lot that comes with that financially," Palmer said. "You don’t have to be the top-paid quarterback in the league. You can make as much as the top-paid quarterback in the league when you’re the Dallas Cowboys quarterback if you do take less.

“You’ve seen Dak on tons of commercials and endorsements. You can make that same top-tier money if you’re Dak and you take a little bit less, and you keep Ezekiel Elliott and you can keep all the players around you because those guys can get re-signed within the salary cap structure."

Prescott, 27, made $31.4 million on the franchise tag in 2020 after he and the Cowboys failed to agree to a long-term deal. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October.

Palmer believes he should take a little less and make up the difference with some of the endorsements that come with being the starting quarterback of America's Team.

“You can make that money off the field that you’re missing on the field by doing endorsements with Sleep Number and Nike and Campbell’s Chunky Soup and all the other ones you see Dak doing," Palmer said.

Some people will crush Palmer for this, but he does have a point. Prescott might be better off making $35 million per year with the Cowboys than he would be making $40 million per season in Chicago or Indianapolis.

The endorsements and the notoriety that come with being in Dallas can be life altering. Tony Romo went straight into the booth at CBS. Troy Aikman did the same.

There are plenty of perks that come with being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Taking less would also allow the team to keep key pieces around Prescott for as long as possible.

With that said, no one should be critical of Prescott for wanting to make as much money as he can, assuming that's the case. If he has to play one more season on the franchise tag, then so be it. He's going to sign a long-term contract with a team—either this offseason or next.

Will that deal be in Dallas or elsewhere? That's the only question.

