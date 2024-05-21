Cincinnati Bengals Practice Observations: Notes on Joe Burrow, Jermaine Burton, the Offensive Line and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back on the practice field on Tuesday afternoon.
Joe Burrow continues to make progress after undergoing wrist surgery in November. The 27-year-old connected with Andrei Iosivas on a 50-yard touchdown and made a variety of on target off-platform throws.
Burrow and the Bengals have leaned into the play-action portion of their offense. The star quarterback went under center, before making a play action touchdown toss deep downfield to Trenton Irwin.
Look for Irwin to battle Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton and Mike Gesicki for snaps in the slot with Tyler Boyd no longer in town.
Rookie offensive lineman Amarius Mims continues to get his feet under him. His size, foot speed and power stand out in practice. His teammates have been impressed with his work ethic and approach. He's getting plenty of valuable reps at right tackle with Trent Brown not in town.
Reminder: this is a voluntary portion of the offseason program.
The Bengals' punter battle is just beginning, as Brad Robbins returns for year two. He'll have to beat out Austin McNamara, who signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent. Both guys spent most of the session working on their holding. The winner of the job will have to show they can be a reliable holder for Evan McPherson on field goal attempts and extra points.
DJ Ivey, Erick All and Tycen Anderson continue to make their way back from torn ACLs. Anderson is probably the farthest along. It wouldn't be surprising if he's cleared for training camp. Both All and Ivey are progressing nicely. Hopefully all three guys can get on the field during camp.
Check out a few clips from Tuesday's session below. For more highlights, go here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast