Bengals Reportedly Decline Billy Price's Fifth-Year Option

CINCINNATI — The Bengals declined Billy Price's fifth-year option for the 2022 season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 42 games and made 19 starts in three seasons. The Bengals took Price in the first-round (21st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State alum is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

This was an easy decision for the Bengals front office. If they had exercised Price's option, they would've been scheduled to pay him over $10 million in 2022.

Injuries derailed his first two seasons with the Bengals and he only made one start in 2020. There's a chance Price is Cincinnati's starting center in Week 1 depending on what happens with Trey Hopkins' rehab and what the Bengals do in the 2021 NFL Draft.

