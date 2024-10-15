Browns Trading Amari Cooper to Bills Ahead of Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday, but they won't have to deal with their top weapon.
The Browns are trading Amari Cooper to the Bills according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
The Bills will send a 2025 third-round pick and 2026 sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick according to Tom Pelissero.
Cooper has 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns this season. The veteran led the Browns with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last year.
Cooper gives Josh Allen a true No. 1 option on offense. Meanwhile, the Browns get an asset back for a veteran that is in the final year of his contract.
