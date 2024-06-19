Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes Shot at Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took the stand earlier this week as part of a lawsuit that "Sunday Ticket" subscribers issued against the NFL.
Jones is a member of the league's media committee. He defended the NFL's current broadcast model, even though the Cowboys would benefit if they could sell their out-of-market games to specific networks.
In the process of defending the NFL, Jones took a shot at the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I am convinced I would make a lot more money than the Bengals,” Jones said according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “I’m completely against each team doing TV deals. It is flawed.”
His point is valid, but Jones could've made it without mentioning the Bengals. The Cowboys have fans all over the country and would command more money than any other NFL team if the model changed. Instead, he went out of his way to mention Cincinnati.
The Bengals have had much more success over the past few seasons, too. Mike Florio notes that Jones and Bengals owner Mike Brown haven't always seen eye-to-eye on league revenue sharing.
Regardless, it wasn't a necessary comment, even if the Dallas Cowboys would earn more money than any other team in a world were franchises could sell out-of-market TV rights separately from the rest of the NFL.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast