Davante Adams, Packers Break Off Extension Talks Before Training Camp

The star receiver only has one year left on his deal.

It doesn't look like star receiver Davante Adams is going to sign a long-term contract with the Packers this offseason.

Contract talks broke off after both Green Bay and Adams' reps talked about an extension according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they were unable to come to an agreement.

The Packers were unable to sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an extension earlier this offseason, despite their efforts to make him the NFL's highest paid player.

Rapoport notes that Green Bay's proposals to Adams would not have made him the highest paid receiver in the league.

The All-Pro had 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He's set to become a free agent next march.

