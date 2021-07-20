Not About the Money: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Declined Packers' Mega Offer

Rodgers would've become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay and money isn't going to solve the issue.

The Packers offered the reigning MVP a two-year extension that would've made him the highest-paid player in football. Rodgers turned it down according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 37-year-old left the door open when asked about his future earlier this month.

Rodgers has three years left on his current deal. The extension would've tied him to Green Bay for the next five seasons.

He's led the Packers to two-straight NFC Championship Games. He threw for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

The Packers have been adamant about not trading the face of their franchise, but something has to give with the start of training camp looming.

