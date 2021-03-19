Details of Riley Reiff's Contract With the Bengals Revealed

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had to fix their offensive line this offseason. It was priority number one and their biggest weakness.

It took a few days, but Cincinnati added a key piece of the puzzle on Friday morning. They signed offensive tackle Riley Reiff to help keep Joe Burrow upright.

"Really like the direction this team was headed," Reiff said. "Had a great dinner with Joe and Sam Hubbard last night. It’s been great so far. Happy to be a Bengal. I think I fit what they are trying to do around here. Since I walked around the building you can tell they want to bring in good people that are willing to work and win a lot of football games."

Reiff, 32, signed a one-year deal worth $7.5 million according to ESPN's Field Yates. The contract includes $5.5 million guaranteed.

The Bengals plan to start Reiff at right tackle, but the veteran knows things could change in the future.

"I told them I would play wherever. I am open to anything," Reiff said. "I am just here to protect Joe (Burrow) and win a lot of football games. I played guard in college. Wherever they ask me to play I will step in and play."

That leaves the door open for the Bengals to draft or sign another starting tackle and move Reiff inside to guard. That exact scenario could happen if Oregon star Penei Sewell is on the board when the Bengals are on the clock with the fifth pick in next month's NFL Draft.

For now, Cincinnati will celebrate adding Reiff, who is ready and capable to keep Burrow upright in 2021.

