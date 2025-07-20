Former Bengals Star Sam Hubbard Makes Interesting Comments About Possible Return
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star Sam Hubbard retired in March. The 29-year-old has stayed busy after leaving the game with his foundation and different business ventures.
Would he consider a return to football at some point this season if the Bengals picked up the phone?
"If you guys are ready to make a run ..." Hubbard said before the crowd started cheering. "I was messing with Logan. I said 'Maybe practice squad, no elevation.' Get a ring, we all get to go home happy.
"If you guys are going to the Super Bowl, and I get a call, even if I'm 205 pounds, I'll be something... I'll hold field goals for Evan."
Hubbard has clearly lost weight since retiring, but it still feels like a never say never type of scenario.
Highly unlikely? Absolutely.
Never? Don't go that far.
Watch the clip of Hubbard below:
