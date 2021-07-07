Aaron Rodgers Leaves Door Open When Asked About Future in Green Bay
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounds open to leaving Green Bay, even though training camp is set to begin later this month.
"I don't know. We'll see," Rodgers said on Tuesday when asked about his future on TNT.
The 37-year-old sidestepped questions ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Rodgers' frustrations have grown this offseason. Some believe he wants a new contract, while others think he's ready for a change of scenery.
The Packers don't plan on trading the reigning MVP, but anything is possible in the NFL.
