Here's the Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow

The 25-year-old is still out after having surgery.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still away from the team as he continues to recovery from an appendectomy. 

The 25-year-old hasn't been at team facilities since he was taken to the hospital earlier this week. He had the surgery on Tuesday. 

"I don't have any timetable," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We're just trying to give him some privacy. I'm sure he'll be back when he's ready."

Taylor added that he's talked with Burrow and multiple members of his family. 

It's not clear when the star quarterback will be back, but the Bengals are off Sunday, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Burrow back in the building as soon as Monday. That doesn't mean he'll practice, but he could be back around his teammates in the near future.

Joe Mixon Reflects on Final Moments of Super Bowl LVI: 'I Know I Would've Been Able to Help'

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Training Camp Report: Offensive Line Shuffle, a Big Crowd and Injuries

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Bengals Star Tackle La'el Collins Shares Update About Back Injury

By James RapienJul 29, 2022 1:11 PM EDT
Adam Zimmer's Role on Zac Taylor's Coaching Staff Revealed

By James RapienJul 29, 2022 9:54 AM EDT
Bengals Training Camp: Quick Hits From Thursday's Practice

By James RapienJul 28, 2022 10:38 PM EDT
Watch: Clips of Chase, Hurst, Bell and Others From Thursday's Bengals Practice

By James RapienJul 28, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face at Running Back

By James RapienJul 28, 2022 2:06 PM EDT
Jessie Bates Reached Out to Dax Hill Following Wednesday's Training Camp Practice

By James RapienJul 28, 2022 1:56 PM EDT