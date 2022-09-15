Skip to main content

Injury Roundup: Latest Updates on Tee Higgins, Josh Tupou, Trent Taylor and More

Cincinnati hits the road to play the Cowboys on Sunday in Dallas.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed Thursday's practice due to personal reasons. 

The 23-year-old suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the Steelers, but was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. His absence wasn't health related and he's expected to re-join the team on Friday. 

It's unclear if Higgins will play on Sunday against the Cowboys. 

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) was back at practice after being out on Wednesday. Trent Taylor (hamstring) also practiced. Both players were limited. 

Check out the entire injury report below.

image001 (10)

