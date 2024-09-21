Injury Updates: Cincinnati Bengals to be Without Key Defensive Linemen on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded on Monday night against the Commanders.
Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) won't play. He suffered the injury last week against the Chiefs. BJ Hill also suffered a hamstring injury. It sounds like he's closer to returning to the field.
Meanwhile, second round pick Kris Jenkins is set to make his NFL debut and veteran Lawrence Guy will be active after signing with the team on Tuesday.
With Rankins injured and Hill potentially out, the Bengals will lean on Zach Carter, Jay Tufele, Jenkins and Guy. They could also elevate Domenique Davis or Justin Rogers from the practice squad.
