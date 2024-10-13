Ja'Marr Chase Details Online Gaming Interactions: 'Just Funny Seeing It'
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is an avid video game player and it's led to some interesting online interactions when fans figure out he's behind the username on screen.
Chase dove into that part of his off-field life on Thursday.
"So 2K they give us NFL players a football over our head, and it has our name on the game, so we can't sneak and play the game at night time, because it's gonna say Ja'Marr Chase is on the game," he noted. "So that's when I realized I'm starting to get a little more global when kids get on the mic and screaming my name. So it's just funny seeing it."
It's clear when you're in a game with Chase, thanks to his username and he said some of the comments aren't too pleasant when he's getting after it.
"Not that toxic," Chase said about the things people say to him. "But the craziest thing is probably just something like, 'F you, you sold my fantasy' or 'I'm tired of you and the Bengals,' or 'Steelers rule' or something like that, some children stuff they do. I just laugh at it because they don't really know it's me playing, they just see my name. It's funny."
