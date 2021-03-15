Veteran Guard Restructures Deal to Avoid Free Agency

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Andrew Norwell Restructures Contract to Stay With Jaguars

The Cincinnati native would've been an intriguing option on the free agent market
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell restructured his contract according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network

The 29-year-old will make $9 million guaranteed in 2021. He could earn up to $12 million with incentives. 

The Jaguars reportedly tried to trade Norwell, who had two years and $31 million left on his contract. The team could have released him, which would've saved $9 million in space. Instead, the two sides opted to compromise to keep the former All-Pro in Jacksonville. 

Norwell avoids a flooded free agent guard market that includes proven veterans like Kevin Zeitler and Gabe Jackson. He'll get a chance to block for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

The Cincinnati native would've been in an intriguing option for the Bengals had he become a free agent. They'll have to find offensive line help elsewhere. 

Things could move fast. Free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the NFL's open negotiating period starts on Monday at Noon. That allows all 32 teams to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents. They can agree to terms, but players can't officially sign until Wednesday. 

For the latest news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Multiple Teams Interested in Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Kevin Zeitler
News

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive guard A.J. Cann (60) and center Brandon Linder (65) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) run from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Veteran Guard Restructures Deal to Avoid Free Agency

Feb 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on a cooler during the first half between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Bengals Concept Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger Logo

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Drew Brees Announces His Retirement

Aug 17, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Hosting Veteran Cornerback A.J. Bouye For Visit

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) lines up to defend against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) in the third quarter of an NFL Week 12 game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-11 on the season. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
GM Report

William Jackson III Expected to Get 'Big-Time Pay Day' in Free Agency

Kevin Zeitler
News

Multiple Teams Expected to Show Interest in Free Agent Guard Kevin Zeitler