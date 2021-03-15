Veteran Guard Restructures Deal to Avoid Free Agency

Andrew Norwell Restructures Contract to Stay With Jaguars
CINCINNATI — Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell restructured his contract according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 29-year-old will make $9 million guaranteed in 2021. He could earn up to $12 million with incentives.
The Jaguars reportedly tried to trade Norwell, who had two years and $31 million left on his contract. The team could have released him, which would've saved $9 million in space. Instead, the two sides opted to compromise to keep the former All-Pro in Jacksonville.
Norwell avoids a flooded free agent guard market that includes proven veterans like Kevin Zeitler and Gabe Jackson. He'll get a chance to block for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Cincinnati native would've been in an intriguing option for the Bengals had he become a free agent. They'll have to find offensive line help elsewhere.
Things could move fast. Free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the NFL's open negotiating period starts on Monday at Noon. That allows all 32 teams to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents. They can agree to terms, but players can't officially sign until Wednesday.
