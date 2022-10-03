Skip to main content

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Breakdown Film Together

Chase already broke one of Johnson's receiving records.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase broke Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's single season record for receiving yards as a rookie when he finished with 1,455 yards. 

Johnson recently sat down with Chase to breakdown film. They discussed Chase's record-breaking rookie campaign, Ochocinco's most famous touchdown celebrations and so much more. 

Due do NFL rules, we can't put the video in this article, but watch it by following the link below.

