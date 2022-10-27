Skip to main content

Ja'Marr Chase Won't Practice on Thursday, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Monday Night Showdown With Browns

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland this week to play the Browns on Monday Night Football.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. 

Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. 

The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Falcons. He finished the game, but clearly the coaching staff wants to rest him as much as possible ahead of Monday's game.

