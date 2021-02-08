Former Bengals Running Backs Coach Jemal Singleton Staying in NFL After Brief Stint With Kentucky

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Former Bengals Running Backs Coach Jemal Singleton Leaving Kentucky, Joining Eagles

Singleton joined the UK coaching staff last month
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running backs coach Jemal Singleton accepted a job at the University of Kentucky last month. Singleton took the same position with the Wildcats. 

His contract was up in Cincinnati, which allowed him to make the move back to the collegiate ranks. 

Singleton's stay in Lexington didn't last long. He's expected to become the Eagles next running backs coach and assistant head coach according to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.

It's a nice jump for Singleton. He's coached in the NFL for the past five seasons. He's spent the majority of his coaching career in the collegiate ranks with stops at Air Force, Oklahoma State and Arkansas. 

The Bengals have yet to replace Singleton. They interviewed former Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown last month, but haven't hired anyone to take the spot. 

Cincinnati did bring Frank Pollack to coach the offensive line and be the run game coordinator. Brown worked with Pollack in Dallas, so there's a chance he ends up replacing Singleton on Zac Taylor's staff. 

