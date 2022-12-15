Jessie Bates: Bengals' Defense 'Can Control The Tone Of This Team'

CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates and the Bengals' defense are more than happy to set Cincinnati's tone week in and week out.

The safety discussed how much confidence the whole unit is playing with this week.

"You know top to bottom, we got DJ [Reader] setting the tone up front," Bates said about his teammates. "We got Logan [Wilson] 14 tackles solo. Cam Taylor-Britt locking up a number one wide receiver. We're playing with a lot of confidence as a defense, and it starts with the leaders on this team. And everybody's just continued to follow like the young guys. With us on offense, defense, special teams, whatever it is. We feel as a defense that we can control the tone of this team."

The unit is controlling opposing offenses through 14 weeks. The Bengals have yet to allow a 300-yard passing performance in 2022.

Analytically, Cincinnati sports one of the most efficient units in the league. They are 10th in EPA/play allowed and ninth in overall success rate. The pass defense could've crumbled once Chidobe Awuzie went down against Cleveland.

Flash forward, and Cincinnati is weathering the storm with a middle-of-the-pack aerial defense since Awuzie's injury. They rank 17th in dropback success rate since Week 8 and 19th in dropback EPA allowed.

The defense was great on Sunday though, holding Cleveland's rushing attack to -0.26 EPA per rush and -0.2 EPA out of Deshaun Watson's performance.

