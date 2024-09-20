Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Goes Out of His Way to Praise Rookie
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went out of his way to praise rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton on Thursday.
The 27-year-old was asked about tight end Erick All, who has quickly become a big part of Cincinnati's offense. Burrow praised All, but quickly mentioned Burton in the same answer.
"We have two guys on offense that are continuing to get really, a lot better for us in Erick and Jermaine (Burton)," Burrow said. "And then whenever (Amarius) Mims comes back, see him on the field some, so we have some rookies we are counting on this year that have made some big plays for us so far, and they are going to continue to get better and find their role."
Burton's work ethic has been questioned at times. His ability to grasp the playbook has also been questioned. What has Burrow seen from Burton?
"He's gotten exponentially better over the last three weeks," Burrow said. "You saw him make a big play on Sunday for us. He's going to continue to carve out his role and continues to have good practices. The more he does that and the more he learns, the more you are going to see him."
Burton caught a 47-yard pass on the Bengals' opening possession of the second half against the Chiefs. His ability to stretch the field and make big plays is undeniable.
"That's the biggest goal. As long as he's happy (Joe Burrow), I'm happy," Burton said. "I love coming to work with these guys everyday ... I feel like I'm in a perfect spot. I feel like I'm in a perfect place and I love how we're progressing right now."
It's reasonable to expect Burton to continue to get playing time, even if Tee Higgins returns to the field this week.
