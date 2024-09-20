All Bengals

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Goes Out of His Way to Praise Rookie

The Bengals are hoping their rookie class will continue to emerge this season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands under center in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Bengals led 16-10 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands under center in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Bengals led 16-10 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went out of his way to praise rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was asked about tight end Erick All, who has quickly become a big part of Cincinnati's offense. Burrow praised All, but quickly mentioned Burton in the same answer.

"We have two guys on offense that are continuing to get really, a lot better for us in Erick and Jermaine (Burton)," Burrow said. "And then whenever (Amarius) Mims comes back, see him on the field some, so we have some rookies we are counting on this year that have made some big plays for us so far, and they are going to continue to get better and find their role."

Burton's work ethic has been questioned at times. His ability to grasp the playbook has also been questioned. What has Burrow seen from Burton?

"He's gotten exponentially better over the last three weeks," Burrow said. "You saw him make a big play on Sunday for us. He's going to continue to carve out his role and continues to have good practices. The more he does that and the more he learns, the more you are going to see him."

Burton caught a 47-yard pass on the Bengals' opening possession of the second half against the Chiefs. His ability to stretch the field and make big plays is undeniable.

"That's the biggest goal. As long as he's happy (Joe Burrow), I'm happy," Burton said. "I love coming to work with these guys everyday ... I feel like I'm in a perfect spot. I feel like I'm in a perfect place and I love how we're progressing right now."

It's reasonable to expect Burton to continue to get playing time, even if Tee Higgins returns to the field this week.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?

Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start

Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News