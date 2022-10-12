Skip to main content

Joe Burrow On Third Quarter Interception Against Ravens: It 'Cost Us The Game'

Cincinnati lost the game 19-17.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night. 

Joe Burrow finished 24-of-35 for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a score. 

Burrow's interception happened on the Bengals' first possession of the second half with 12:24 remaining in the third quarter. He threw it directly to Patrick Queen, which changed momentum. Cincinnati scored 10-straight points at the end of the first half and had a chance to take their first lead. 

"I got in my zone about midway through the second quarter I was feeling good, which is why I was so disappointed in the interception,' Burrow said on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. "Really bad interception for me that I felt like cost us the game."

The Ravens settled for a field goal, but it allowed Baltimore to retake the lead after the Bengals' end of half flurry. 

There are plenty of reasons why Cincinnati lost on Sunday, but the interception was a turning point in the matchup. 

Watch Cowherd's entire conversation with Burrow below.

