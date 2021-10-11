The Steelers' star could miss the rest of the season.

CINCINNATI — Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in Pittsburgh's 27-19 win over Denver on Sunday.

The organization is expected to put the former Pro Bowler on injured reserve. The Steelers fear Smith-Schuster will miss the rest of the 2021 season according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He has 15 receptions for 129 yards and one rushing touchdown this season. He signed a one-year deal with the team in March in hopes of helping Pittsburgh make one more Super Bowl run, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it sounds and the 24-year-old can return to the field this season.

