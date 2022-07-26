Skip to main content

Former LSU Star K'Lavon Chaisson Asked to Pick Between Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence

This is a tough question to answer.

CINCINNATI — NFL Training camp begins for teams across the league this week. 

One Jaguars players was asked a tough question. 

Former LSU star K'Lavon Chaisson was stuck between a rock and a hard place when a reporter asked him if he'd rather start a team with Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow at quarterback. 

Chaisson won a national championship in 2019 alongside Burrow at LSU. The Tigers finished 15-0 and beat Lawrence's Clemson Tigers in the title game. 

Chaisson and Lawrence are now teammates in Jacksonville. 

“I plead the fifth,” Chaisson said after hesitating. 

It's an impossible question to answer, especially after the success Burrow and the Bengals had last season. Check out the video clip below.  

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
