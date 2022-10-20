Skip to main content

Bengals Tackle La'el Collins Rips Saints Star Defensive End Cam Jordan: 'Every Time I Played Him, I've Beat His Ass Up'

Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 in Week 6.

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins played his best game of the season in Week 6, helping Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 on the road. 

Collins, 29, signed with the Bengals this past offseason in hopes of keeping Joe Burrow upright and was tasked with slowing down Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan. 

The Bengals veteran didn't hide his opinion when asked about the matchup on Thursday. 

"I think it was a tougher matchup for him versus me," Collins said bluntly. "If you watch the tape, every time I played him, I've beat his ass up and that's just the bottom line. And it's gonna be like that anytime I play him."

The Bengals scored 30 points on Sunday for the first time this season. Collins limited Jordan to just three tackles. The Saints star didn't have a sack or a tackle for loss. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) jogs to his spot before a snap in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0326
News

Watch: Bengals Release Video Feature on Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals QB Offers Up Huge Praise For Joe Burrow

By James Rapien
USATSI_19210122
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Running Rough, Despite Win Over Saints

By James Yarcho
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4
News

Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 044
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Saints

By James Rapien
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter and linebacker Logan WIlson during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Update About Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson

By James Rapien
LOGAN WILSON
News

Report: Latest Timetable on Logan Wilson's Shoulder Injury

By James Rapien
Joe Bachie
News

Bengals Linebacker Cleared to Practice Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons

By James Rapien