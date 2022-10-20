CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins played his best game of the season in Week 6, helping Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 on the road.

Collins, 29, signed with the Bengals this past offseason in hopes of keeping Joe Burrow upright and was tasked with slowing down Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan.

The Bengals veteran didn't hide his opinion when asked about the matchup on Thursday.

"I think it was a tougher matchup for him versus me," Collins said bluntly. "If you watch the tape, every time I played him, I've beat his ass up and that's just the bottom line. And it's gonna be like that anytime I play him."

The Bengals scored 30 points on Sunday for the first time this season. Collins limited Jordan to just three tackles. The Saints star didn't have a sack or a tackle for loss.

