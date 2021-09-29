Injury Roundup — The Latest on Bates, Reiff, Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Jessie Bates, Riley Reiff, Tee Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

Cincinnati is banged up heading into Thursday night's game.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be shorthanded on Thursday night against the Jaguars. 

Star safety Jessie Bates didn't practice on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is dealing with a neck injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Chidobe Awuzie (groin) was dressed for practice, but didn't participate. Tee Higgins (shoulder) was also out. 

Right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) was a limited participant on Tuesday. It's a good sign for the veteran, who hurt his ankle in the second half against the Steelers. He returned to the game. If he's unable to play, Isaiah Prince would get the start at right tackle. 

Higgins was dealing with some soreness on Monday following an extension pregame workout in Pittsburgh. The Bengals may give him another week to get closer to 100%.

The good news is cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) was a full participant and is expected to make his Bengals debut on Thursday. 

The Bengals will need all the help in the secondary they can get, especially if Bates is out.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below. 

image003 (27)

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Bates, Awuzie, Higgins and Waynes

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"

Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Tee Higgins
News

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Bates, Reiff, Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

11 seconds ago
Jessie Bates
News

Bengals Injuries: Updates on Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins, Riley Reiff and Others

51 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (left) meets with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Tomlin Responds to Tyler Boyd's Observation of the Steelers

3 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a receiver against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

6 hours ago
Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh Steelers
News

NFL Analyst Praises Bengals: 'This Breed of Cat Has Got a Swag To It'

8 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
News

Former NFL Offensive Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: 'They Made the Right Choice'

11 hours ago
Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green
News

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Week Against Jaguars

12 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers
Gameday

Watch: Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Sep 27, 2021