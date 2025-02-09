Look: Bengals Select Big Ten Tight End Tyler Warren to Open Major Seven-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings dropped a full seven-round mock draft recently and had the Bengals rolling with a dominant tight end at the 17th pick.
Cincinnati took Penn State's Tyler Warren at that slot.
"Tyler Warren proved himself to be in a class of his own at the tight end position in 2024," Cummings wrote. "His versatility and blocking utility alone will win over coaches, but he also has an incredible clutch gene that’ll make him an instant go-to target for Joe Burrow."
Warren is ranked 17th on the consensus big board and first among tight ends.
The Bengals selected Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker at Pick 49.
"Though he still needs to work on his pad level, Deone Walker’s potential as a defensive line joker — from nose tackle to 5 and 7-tech — is nearly unmatched," Cummings wrote.
Walker is the consensus 54th-best player on the consensus big board and the sixth-best defensive tackle.
A cornerback came off the board at Pick 81 in LSU's Zy Alexander.
"Zy Alexander’s size-speed combination pops, and he also has the willing physicality that the Bengals sorely lack, opposite Cam Taylor-Britt," Cummings wrote.
The consensus big board has him ranked 96th overall and 11th among CBs.
Rest of draft with big board ranking:
Pick 118: Lousiville edge rusher Ashton Gillete (102nd overall)
Pick 154: LSU guard Garrett Dellinger (141st overall)
Pick 195: Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (137th overall)
The Bengals traded their seventh round pick to the Bears for Khalil Herbert in November. They have six selections in this year's draft.
