Look: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson Putting Active NFL Conference Win Streaks On The Line this Weekend

Quite a run from these two.

Russ Heltman

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images / Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are facing off this weekend...sort of. Pro Football Network's Jay Morrison dropped an interesting note this week that the two quarterbacks are tied for the longest active win streaks against an opposing conference.

The two stars have won eight consecutive games against the NFC, and both are facing teams from that side of the ledger this week (Bengals-Commanders, Ravens-Cowboys).

Check out the longest streaks in NFL history:

