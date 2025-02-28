James Pearce Jr. is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.35 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 118 out of 1802 DE from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, Times unofficial.https://t.co/xwtofISHM2 pic.twitter.com/hCb2HUDvKW