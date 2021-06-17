Watch: Madden 22 Trailer Featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Revealed

The video game simulation will be released this summer.

CINCINNATI — Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will be on the cover of Madden 22.

The longtime NFL video game simulation made the official announcement on Thursday. Watch the trailer and check out the cover below.

