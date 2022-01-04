Report: Jim Harbaugh Interested in Possible NFL Return

Will he return to the pros after a successful season at Michigan?

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?

He's at least open to the idea according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Harbaugh led Michigan to the College Football Playoff this season, finishing 12-2 after being blown out by Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

“I think it’s real,” one source told Feldman this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in an NFL return.

Feldman mentioned the Raiders as a possible destination. The Jaguars are looking for someone to groom Trevor Lawrence and the Bears could fire Matt Nagy in the coming days.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons as head coach of the 49ers, which included a trip to the Super Bowl in his second season.

"When his future at Michigan was uncertain last year, Jim Harbaugh's name was floated to multiple NFL teams with openings. There wasn't interest in him then," Albert Breer tweeted. "He's obviously restored his stock since. Would he go now? I don't know."

Read Feldman's report here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance

Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook