New England Patriots Expected to Target Cincinnati Bengals Star Tee Higgins in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is a month away from becoming a free agent.
He'll certainly have plenty of suitors if he does make it to free agency.
The New England Patriots are among the teams reportedly interested in Higgins.
Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post believes the Patriots are prepared to make the 26-year-old one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.
"Multiple executives I spoke with predicted Higgins will land at least $30 million per season," La Canfora wrote. "I think he’s going to New England," one general manager told La Canfora. "Patriots owner Robert Kraft “took a lot of s--- for not spending any money, rightfully so, and I hear they really want this guy.”
The Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers and even the Chiefs have also been mentioned as possible suitors for Higgins in free agency.
The francise tag window opens on Feb. 18, which means the Bengals can keep Higgins from becoming a free agent. They have to make the decision between Feb. 18 and March 4.
If the Bengals do tag Higgins, they'll commit to paying him $26.17 million in 2025 and it will give them more time to negotiate with the star wide receiver.
