NFL Analyst Believes Cincinnati Bengals Had Worst Draft of Any AFC Team
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added six players to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft. We graded every pick and gave Cincinnati an overall grade earlier this week.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame ranked the draft classes of all 16 AFC teams. The Cincinnati Bengals came in dead last.
"Cincinnati had to find some help in the secondary after fielding the 25th-ranked defense in the league last season," Verderame wrote. "Instead, the Bengals didn’t draft a corner or safety, while selecting two guards and a running back. They also got bad value on a litany of their picks, including Knight, who will turn 25 years old in July."
Verderame gave the Bengals a D- overall grade. The Ravens (B) were sixth and the Chiefs were fourth (B+). The Browns (A-) finished in third and the Steelers had the best draft according to Verderame with the only A grade.
Check out Verderame's entire breakdown here. Looking for more Bengals draft grades? Go here.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdownsand so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Shemar Stewart's Father Shares Special Message With Him on Draft Night
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast