NFL Insider 'A Lot of Things Need to Happen' For Trey Hendrickson to Get Traded
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson could be traded amidst stalled contract talks with the Bengals, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted a lot of things need to happen before a deal is struck.
The Bengals reportedly want a first-round pick for Hendrickson and he wants a new contract closer to the market rate for elite pass rushers.
"My understanding here guys is that when Trey Hendrickson went to the Bengals with this saying, 'I would like to be traded. I'd like to explore.' The thought was that he could go for a first-round pick. He could go for a premium pick," Rapoport said on the network. "And so the Bengals were basically like, 'If you can go for a first-round pick, explore that, talk to teams.' They certainly have had some level of interest, the Bengals have.
"But these veteran trades, just like the trade we told you about earlier in the show, with Geno Smith going for just a third, they're never quite as much as you think they are, because a lot of times they're with older players training, Trey Hendrickson certainly an older player in the NFL. Sack leader, yes, for sure, but also wants a new contract. It's not impossible. It's not impossible. It can be done, but for the Bengals to get a premium pick for Trey Hendrickson and agree to move on from him, a lot of things need to happen."
Geno Smith is a solid quarterback needing a new contract and only went for a third-round pick from Seattle to Las Vegas. Still, Hendrickson is elite at his position and has shown immense durability in recent seasons (730-plus snaps in four consecutive seasons).
The right bidding war between a litany of interested teams could wrought a first-round prize in return.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast