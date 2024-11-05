NFL Insider Says Cincinnati Bengals 'Trying' to Make Move Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is just hours away. NFL insider Dianna Russini believes the Bengals are willing to make a deal.
She shared insight into their mindset ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on the Scoop City Podcast.
"They believe that they can make a run. They know the offense is grooving. They believe in Joe Burrow. I think most people do. It's the defense that's old," Russini said. "Lou Anarumo is doing everything he possible can to try to make this work, but he doesn't have the horses that he had at the Super Bowl a few years ago. This is an older team that needs a jolt. They're looking at corner. They're looking at defensive linemen. And they're trying to do it."
Related: Why Bengals Should be Buyers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
Russini added that the Bengals were in serious trade talks with a team and that her source was in the team that was negotiating with Cincinnati.
The Bengals lost two starters on offense in recent days, with tight end Erick All Jr. suffering a torn ACL and running back Zack Moss expected to miss significant time with a neck injury. It wouldn't be shocking to see Cincinnati kick the tires on those two spots as well.
There are plenty of other interesting nuggets from Russini. Listen to the entire podcast below. The Bengals conversation starts at the 19:52 mark:
