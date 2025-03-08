'Nowhere I'd Rather Be' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses Bengals Negotiations
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson chatted with WLWT on Friday night following the Bengals granting him permission to seek a trade.
Reports indicate Hendrickson is looking for a deal over $30 million per year. He didn't dive into that at the Brave Like Me charity event, but did note how much love he has for the organization.
"I wouldn't call it frustrating. It gives me an opportunity to prove my worth every season," Hendrickson said to WLWT about the negotiations. "To be a starter in the National Football League and represent a family run organization like this and represent my family, which is on the back of the jersey, has been tremendously special for me. I've been able to achieve All-Pro honors, Pro Bowl honors. It's been a heck of a ride, and to play with some of the most talented players in the league, like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson, BJ Hill.
"I could list every player you know, Ted Karras is on that list too. You know, he's a very special talent. So, you know, I'm just tremendously blessed [with] the relationships I've made. However it shakes out, there's nowhere I'd rather be."
Hendrickson has been a mainstay on some of the best Bengals teams ever and was a massive part of Cincinnati's limited defensive success last season.
The Defensive Player of the Year candidate sounds like he wants to stay but the cards may not fall that way. Check out the full story from WLWT here.
