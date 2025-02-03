Poll: Should Bengals Make This Trade Offer For Browns Star Myles Garrett?
CINCINNATI — Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett officially requested a trade on Monday morning.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is hoping to join a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett said in a statement. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."
The Bengals desperately need to address their pass rush this offseason and while a Garrett-to-Cincinnati trade is highly unlikely, it's a fun exercise to have.
What would the Bengals have to offer the Browns to get them to trade their best player to a division rival?
Would one first round pick do it? What about two first rounders?
What if they franchise tag Tee Higgins and send him and the No. 17 overall pick to the Browns in exchange for Garrett?
It's an interesting debate for the Bengals and the Browns based on the poll results below. Check out the poll below:
