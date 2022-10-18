Skip to main content

Ravens Signing Veteran Speedster DeSean Jackson Following Workout

Baltimore is hoping to dethrone Cincinnati in the AFC North this season.

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The former Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Tuesday. 

Jackson, 35, is entering his 15th NFL season. He has 11,110 career receiving yards and gives the Ravens a big-play threat. He averaged 22.7 yards-per-reception last season, spending time with the Rams and Raiders. 

Jackson isn't what he once was, but he gives Lamar Jackson another weapon as Baltimore looks to make a push in the AFC. 

The Bengals and Ravens are tied for first place in the AFC North at 3-3. 

