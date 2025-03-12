Report: Cincinnati Bengals Not Interested In Signing Super Bowl Champion Guard Mekhi Bection
CINCINNATI — Mekhi Becton is reportedly not on the Bengals' radar as a guard addition this offseason. The recent Super Bowl champion played well for Philadelphia this past season, but The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reports that Cincinnati is not interested in signing him.
The two sides had interest last offseason, but Becton ultimately went to the Eagles, where he played 1,158 snaps at right guard. Our James Rapien reported that the Bengals have serious interest in free agent guard Teven Jenkins following his rookie deal run with the Bears.
"As the Bengals search for a starting guard continues, I can report that Mekhi Becton isn’t an option as of right now," Conway tweeted. "After years of linking him to the Bengals, it doesn’t appear to be a fit on either side. The team is interested in Teven Jenkins, but he has other suitors. We’ll see where it lands."
The Bengals are short a starting guard after releasing Alex Cappa this offseason.
