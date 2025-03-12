All Bengals

Sources: Cincinnati Bengals One of Multiple Teams Pursuing Teven Jenkins in Free Agency

The Bengals are hoping to bolster their offensive line room.

James Rapien

May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) runs during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) runs during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are interested in signing former Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins in free agency, league sources tell BengalsTalk.com.

Jenkins, 27, is considered the top guard remaining on the free agent market. He's appeared in 45 games, making 38 starts over the past four seasons for the Bears. Chicago took him with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bengals are hoping to sign Jenkins, but they aren't alone. The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks are also interested in the former second round pick.

Jenkins posted a 75.4 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus last season.

With multiple teams interested in his services, it'll be interesting to see how the Bengals fare in what very well could be a bidding war for the veteran guard.

The Giants have already added multiple pieces to their secondary and are doing everything they can to save their jobs. They're recruiting Aaron Rodgers and would love to have Jenkins blocking for him.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks lost out on Will Fries and are hoping to land Jenkins instead.

It's unclear what the offers look like, but with three teams interested, it wouldn't be shocking to see Jenkins get his pick of a three or four-year deal. Players have been leaning into the shorter contracts so they can get back to the market faster.

The Bengals may need to be in the three-year, $40-45 million range if they're going to beat out the Giants and the Seahawks to sign Jenkins.

Check out his career PFF grades below:

Teven Jenkins PFF Grades
Teven Jenkins PFF Grades / Pro Football Focus

-----

James Rapien
