CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play on Sunday against the Cowboys.

The 23-year-old suffered a concussion in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, but he progressed well throughout the week and should be able to play against Dallas.

"Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has progressed through the protocol and barring a setback, he's expected to play," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted on Sunday morning.

That's big for a Bengals offense that is hoping to get on track after scoring just 20 points and turning the ball over five times in the season opener.

For more on the matchup, watch our gameday report below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Road Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok