Key Member of Titans Defense Misses Practice After Being a Full Participant on Tuesday

Tennessee hosts Cincinnati on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

CINCINNATI — Titans cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

The veteran was a full participant on Tuesday, so his status is worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's game against the Bengals.

Jenkins has 54 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception in 14 games this season. If he's healthy, he'll likely go up against Tee Higgins on Saturday.

Check out the Titans' injury report below. For the latest on the Bengals' injuries, go here.

