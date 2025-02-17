The Draft Network Drops Three Potential Trade Partners to go After Germaine Pratt
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt wants out of Cincinnati and The Draft Network's Justin Melo thinks the Colts, Eagles, and Commanders could be landing spots for the final year of his current deal.
The Colts led things off with a connection to new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo at the helm there.
"The Indianapolis Colts will immediately become a potential landing spot," Melo wrote. "To date, Pratt has played his entire six-year career under Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Bengals parted ways with Anarumo earlier this offseason, and he quickly became Shane Steichen's new DC in Indianapolis. That familiarity should help. E.J. Speed is among the Colts’ unrestricted free agents. Speed was a workhorse for Gus Bradley's defense last season, playing more than 87% of the available defensive snaps. A couple of backup linebackers are also scheduled for free agency. Pratt could be viewed as a potential replacement in the starting lineup."
Next, he rolled with two NFC East teams, including the Eagles, who got a strong contract season out of linebacker Zack Baun.
"The Philadelphia Eagles have four linebackers scheduled for free agency, including Oren Burks and Zack Baun," Melo noted. "Both veterans played massive roles in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. Baun made a game-changing interception and Burks totaled five tackles. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman isn't afraid to make a trade. He's also partial to veteran linebackers, acquiring types like Burks, Zach Cunningham, and Shaq Leonard in recent offseasons. Pratt should be available via trade for a late-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Eagles currently have three picks in the fifth round."
Things wrapped with the Commanders, who are in that rookie quarterback sweet spot with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
"The Washington Commanders are going to consider acquiring veterans this offseason," Melo wrote. "They have a franchise rookie quarterback on a team-friendly deal in Jayden Daniels who carried them to an unlikely NFC Championship Game appearance. This offseason is all about loading up in pursuit of a repeat performance in 2025. General manager Adam Peters is equipped with a sizable $75.2 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. They have a defensive-minded head coach in Dan Quinn, and a veteran linebacker in Bobby Wagner set to hit free agency. The ageless Wagner was outstanding for the Commanders in 2024, and both parties should be interested in a reunion, but younever know, considering he’s played for three different franchises in the previous three years. Pratt could represent Washington's Plan B."
Cincinnati should try to get a 2025 draft pick for Pratt. They currently only gave six picks this coming April.
