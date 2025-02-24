Veteran Safety Juan Thornhill Could Be Ideal Bridge to Future in Bengals' Secondary
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need safety help this offseason. Could Juan Thornhill be an ideal fit?
The Browns are reportedly releasing the 29-year-old according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He had one-year, $7 million left on his contract.
With the Bengals' safety room unsettled, Thornhill could bring some stability to the back end.
He's started 74 games in six seasons. He spent the past two years in Cleveland.
The Chiefs picked Thornhill in the second round (63rd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Adding him to a safety room that includes Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony would make sense—especially if the Bengals don't view Geno Stone as an ideal fit in Al Golden's defense.
Thornhill would likely be cheaper—the Bengals would clear $6.4 million in cap space if they traded or released Stone. Signing Thornhill wouldn't get in the way of Cincinnati adding a safety in the draft either.
The veteran has 337 tackles and 24 passes defensed in 87 career games. The Bengals appeared to have some interest in him in 2023, but ultimately signed Nick Scott, who only spent one season in Cincinnati.
Check out Thornhill's career grades according to Pro Football Focus below:
