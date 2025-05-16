All Bengals

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow and Other Bengals Players From Offseason Workouts

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs through drills during practice, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs through drills during practice, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals just finished another week of offseason workouts.

The team released footage of Burrow, TJ Slaton, Jordan Battle, Andrei Iosivas, Drew Sample and other players. There was also a clip of rookie linebacker Barrett Carter.

Check out the footage below:

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

