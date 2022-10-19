Skip to main content

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Saints

Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 to improve to 3-3 on the season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. 

He was mic'd up for the game. Watch the video below. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Zach Carter and linebacker Logan WIlson during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 048
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) signals for a first down in the first quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 019
