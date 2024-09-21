Zac Taylor Shares Positive Update About Bengals Veteran Safety Vonn Bell Ahead of Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell suffered a back injury during Thursday's practice. He missed Friday's session, but it sounds like the veteran is expected to play on Monday night against the Commanders.
"That was just limiting him. We'll see through the weekend, I feel positive about it," head coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday. "We'll see here through the next 24 hours.
Jordan Battle would start if Bell wasn't able to play.
The Bengals are already shorthanded at defensive tackle. Hopefully Bell will be able to suit up on Monday.
